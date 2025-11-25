People denied access to library shelter during overnight attack on Kyiv. Investigation under way – police. VIDEO

Police are looking into reports that access to an air-raid shelter was restricted in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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People denied access to the library shelter

While monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post claiming that in one of the libraries in the Podilskyi district, a woman allegedly refused to let residents into part of the shelter.

"Patrol officers immediately responded to the report and arrived at the scene. Police identified all those involved in the incident. The conflict between the citizens was resolved," the statement said.

Police said that a review is ongoing. Officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and giving a legal assessment of the actions of those involved.

Background

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kyiv. So far, six people have been killed and 12 injured in the strike.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: six killed, 12 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS