Signum unit destroyed 11 Russian Molniya drones. VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft unmanned aerial vehicles from the Signum unit demonstrated a high level of skill, destroying 11 Russian Molniya strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operations of Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media. The published footage shows Ukrainian defenders consistently detecting and shooting down Russian UAVs.

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