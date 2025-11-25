Signum unit destroyed 11 Russian Molniya drones. VIDEO
Operators of anti-aircraft unmanned aerial vehicles from the Signum unit demonstrated a high level of skill, destroying 11 Russian Molniya strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operations of Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media. The published footage shows Ukrainian defenders consistently detecting and shooting down Russian UAVs.
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