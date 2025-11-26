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Occupier had his legs torn off right up to his buttocks: combat work by fighters of127th Brigade. VIDEO 18+
Soldiers from the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade struck a ruscist who was "breathing fresh air" in the forest with a drone.
According to Censor.NET, the drone hit the occupier in the legs and tore them off right up to his buttocks.
One of the footage after the strike shows the invader crawling on the ground without his lower limbs.
The soldiers posted the video on Telegram channel.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
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