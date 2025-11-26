ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
6 173 15

Occupier had his legs torn off right up to his buttocks: combat work by fighters of127th Brigade. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers from the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade struck a ruscist who was "breathing fresh air" in the forest with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the drone hit the occupier in the legs and tore them off right up to his buttocks.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One of the footage after the strike shows the invader crawling on the ground without his lower limbs.

The soldiers posted the video on Telegram channel.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds strike drone tears off part of ruscist’s torso. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11980) elimination (7437) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3616) drones (4724)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 