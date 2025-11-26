Two ruscists get tangled in barbed wire and become prey for Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Ivan Vyhovsky eliminated four ruscists with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, one of the footage shows two occupiers trying to get through barbed wire in the Defence Forces’ area of responsibility. One of them got tangled in it and fell.

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At that moment, Ukrainian drones flew in and hit the invader in the back.

The second occupier was also eliminated.

The video was posted on social media.

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