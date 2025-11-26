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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Two ruscists get tangled in barbed wire and become prey for Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Ivan Vyhovsky eliminated four ruscists with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, one of the footage shows two occupiers trying to get through barbed wire in the Defence Forces’ area of responsibility. One of them got tangled in it and fell.

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At that moment, Ukrainian drones flew in and hit the invader in the back.

The second occupier was also eliminated.

The video was posted on social media.

Watch more: Bureviy Brigade FPV drones destroy enemy gun and EW systems. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11980) elimination (7437) 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (54) drones (4729)
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