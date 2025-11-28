Lithuanian fans chant "Glory to Ukraine" during basketball match between "Žalgiris" and Spain’s "Baskonia". VIDEO

During the Euroleague victory between "Žalgiris" and Spain's "Baskonia", Lithuanian fans loudly expressed their support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, supporters of the Lithuanian team chanted the slogan "Glory to Ukraine - Glory to the Heroes." A video recording of this gesture of support for Ukraine was posted on social media.

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"Žalgiris" played confidently and won 82-67, controlling the game throughout all four quarters.

"Lithuanian fans supported Ukraine during the victorious match against 'Baskonia'. 'Žalgiris' won the match 82-67. Thank you for your support, brothers!" the author of the publication wrote in a comment.

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