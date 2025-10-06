Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and air defense strengthening with Lithuania’s new PM Ruginienė

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Lithuania’s Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, who recently took office and chose Ukraine for her first foreign visit.

Zelenskyy announced the meeting on social media, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, the talks with the Lithuanian prime minister focused on continued defense assistance, joint arms production, and investment in Ukraine’s defense industry. Energy cooperation was also a key topic.

"With winter ahead and Russia intensifying its aerial terror and strikes against our cities, strengthening our air defense remains a top priority. We also discussed Lithuania’s participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction and its assistance in building shelters in schools and kindergartens," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Lithuania’s readiness to contribute to the PURL initiative and join the SAFE program is highly important.

"We are grateful for Lithuania’s comprehensive support of Ukraine, military aid, co-leadership in the demining coalition, and active participation in the drone, air defense, electronic warfare, artillery, and IT coalitions, all of which greatly strengthen our nation’s defense," Zelenskyy noted.

