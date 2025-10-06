Over 100,000 foreign-made components found in Russian missiles and drones, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced sanctions against those who help Russia wage war against Ukraine.

He noted that Russia continues to receive components for the manufacture of weapons.

"During a massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 5 October, Russia used 549 weapons containing 102,785 components manufactured abroad by companies from the United States, China and Taiwan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands. The strike drones launched contained approximately 100,688 foreign-made components, the 'Iskander' missiles contained about 1,500, the 'Kinzhal' missiles contained 192 components, and the 'Kalibr' missiles contained 405.

In particular, companies in the United States of America manufacture converters for Kh-101 missiles and Shahed/Geran drones, matrices for these UAVs and 'Kinzhal' missiles, analogue-to-digital converters for drones and missiles, as well as microelectronics for missiles. At least 50 units of various microelectronics in each Shahed are manufactured in China and Taiwan. Microcontrollers for UAVs are manufactured in Switzerland, and microcomputers for drone flight control are manufactured in the United Kingdom. Optical isolators for cruise missiles are manufactured in Japan, and switching connectors in Germany. In addition, Russia uses processors manufactured in the Netherlands and servos and bearings manufactured in the Republic of Korea," Zelenskyy said.

In addition to preparing sanctions, according to the president, Ukraine has submitted proposals to restrict supply chains.

"Our partners have the relevant data on each company and each product, and they know what to do and how to respond. This week, there will be a meeting of the 'Group of Seven' sanctions coordinators, and we expect a systematic solution to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions. It is important to stop all schemes to circumvent sanctions, because Russia uses each such scheme to continue its killings. The world has the power to stop this," he concluded.

