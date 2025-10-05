Putin is laughing at West, there is no decent world reaction to shelling - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there has been no adequate and strong response from the international community to Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

He said this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, there is no adequate, strong response from the world to everything that is happening. To the constant increase in the scale and audacity of the attacks. That is why Putin is doing this: he is simply laughing at the West, at its silence and lack of strong response. Russia has rejected all proposals to stop the war or at least stop the attacks. Russia is openly trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure and, right now, before winter, our gas infrastructure, power generation, and transmission. There has been zero real response from the world. We will fight to ensure that the world does not remain silent and that Russia feels the consequences," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy also noted that every Russian missile and every Russian strike drone contains components that are still being supplied to Russia from Western countries.

Read more: Kasianov appealed to Zelenskyy over liquidation of effective unit: We are handing over property and transporting UAVs worth over $1 million in open air. Stop this nightmare

"Just one Russian missile, the Kinzhal, contains 96 foreign-made components, many of which are truly critical components that Russia itself does not produce. The nearly 500 drones that the Russians used last night contain more than 100,000 foreign-made components. The manufacturers include companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, as well as Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands. There are, in particular, schemes involving several countries. All this must be stopped," said the head of state.

The president added that a meeting of the sanctions coordinators of the G7 is scheduled for next week.

"All our proposals on sanctions and restrictions on supply chains are available to our partners. The materials have been provided – decisions are needed. We are preparing new sanctions against those who are currently working for Russia, for its war, and against those who are trying to weaken Ukraine at this time," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: At 6 p.m., Kasianov will hold protest against Yermak’s disbanding of combat unit

Massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of October 5

We would like to remind you that on the night of October 5, 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined enemy strike with UAVs and cruise missiles in the Lviv region, a family of four was killed and six more were injured.

It is also known that as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 were wounded.