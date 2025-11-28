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News Video Drones against occupiers
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Played turtle – it didn’t help: FPV drone eliminates occupier. VIDEO

Having strayed from his unit, a Russian soldier tried to mimic a turtle, hoping to evade a Ukrainian FPV drone strike.

The footage was published on the channel of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, reports Censor.NET.

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Watch more: Ukrainian kamikaze drone flies into dugout with Russian drone operators. VIDEO

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