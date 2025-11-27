Ukrainian kamikaze drone flies into dugout with Russian drone operators. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Bulava unit of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians tracked down and destroyed the location of Russian drone operators, taking out at least two occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media. The video shows the Black Zaporozhians spotting the launch site of enemy drones and locating an enemy dugout in the forest.
The occupiers were attacked with a kamikaze drone, whose operator flew the UAV between the trees and straight into the dugout where the Russians were hiding.
"Look how the Black Zaporozhians took out the operators! Our guys delivered a masterclass in wiping out an enemy crew – precise, fast, in true Cossack style. The enemy launched a drone, crawled into their hole… and waited for visitors. A Ukrainian FPV drone got the address and delivered an explosive ‘greeting’ to the uninvited guests," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.
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