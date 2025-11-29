Defensive operation in Pokrovsk complicated by weather conditions, - 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

Defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops along the entire line of combat engagement in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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The situation in Pokrovsk

As noted, the defence operation in Pokrovsk has been complicated by deteriorating weather conditions. The thick fog that hung over the city throughout yesterday significantly hampered the work of Ukrainian units, particularly aerial reconnaissance. This limits visibility and the ability to detect and destroy the enemy.

Read more: Defense forces completed operation in Dobropillia direction and stabilized situation, - AAF

"The enemy is trying to use the poor visibility to build up its forces, create shelters in buildings and prepare conditions for a further offensive. In unfavourable weather conditions, the enemy has the opportunity to bring more personnel into the city," the report says.

Despite unfavourable weather conditions, units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance, correction and fire strikes against enemy groups.

Destruction of the occupiers

On 27-28 November, Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk destroyed 29 occupiers and wounded another 9. Most of the enemies were eliminated in small arms battles.