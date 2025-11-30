Tanker M/T Mersin, which frequently visited port of Novorossiysk, is sinking off coast of Senegal. VIDEO

Footage posted on social media shows the tanker M/T Mersin sinking off the coast of Senegal.

According to Censor.NET, the tanker has ties to the Russian oil trade: in August, it called at the port of Taman, after which it headed for Africa and remained stationary for an extended period.

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Incidents involving Russian tankers carrying Russian oil are causing concern due to the risks associated with the ageing and poor technical condition of the vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet".

Read more: Two tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet" on fire in Black Sea off Turkish coast