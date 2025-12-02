"Strix" aerial reconnaissance units destroyed launch site of Russian drones. VIDEO
Border guards and aerial reconnaissance officers from the "Strix" company of strike unmanned aerial systems discovered and destroyed the launch site for Russian drones.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers directed a strike drone straight at the barn where Russian operators were based and smashed it to pieces.
The video shows the enemy shelter burning as a result of the strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password