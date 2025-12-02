"Strix" aerial reconnaissance units destroyed launch site of Russian drones. VIDEO

Border guards and aerial reconnaissance officers from the "Strix" company of strike unmanned aerial systems discovered and destroyed the launch site for Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers directed a strike drone straight at the barn where Russian operators were based and smashed it to pieces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The video shows the enemy shelter burning as a result of the strike.

Watch more: Ukrainian Third Army Corps troops destroy occupiers’ Chinese-made Type-63 MLRS. VIDEO