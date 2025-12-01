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News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Ukrainian Third Army Corps troops destroy occupiers’ Chinese-made Type-63 MLRS. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Third Army Corps’ FATUM unit of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade have used strike UAVs to destroy Russian equipment and personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET, during their combat sorties the Ukrainian drone operators destroyed:

  • 7 occupiers;
  • 1 BMP-1;
  • 1 D-30 howitzer;
  • 2 motorcycles;
  • 1 antenna.

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The fighters also reported destroying a Chinese Type-63 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) that Russian forces had used to shell Defence Forces positions.

Ukrainian defenders showed a video of the combat operation on their official Telegram channel.

It was reported earlier that the quick reaction team of the Third Army Corps had carried out a clearance operation in the Novoselivka area.

Watch more: Ukrainian ground drone with Browning M2 rips through armour of occupiers’ MT-LB. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12020) elimination (7465) MLRS (194) drones (4770) IFV (317) 60 SMB (60) Third Army Corps (87)
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