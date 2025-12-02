Back in 2024, Yermak turned down contacts with Kushner. How Zelenskyy’s favourite damaged relations with US. VIDEO

Former Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has recalled how Andriy Yermak barred him from establishing contact with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in early 2024. Yermak then convinced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there was already a line of communication with Republicans at the level of Mike Pompeo, who served as US Secretary of State during Trump’s first term.

In the "Uncensored" show, Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva reflects on why the ramshackle parallel structures that the president and Andriy Yermak have built above state institutions need to be dismantled as soon as possible.

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