Paratrooper from 82nd Brigade eliminated two occupiers in firefight, one of whom was group commander. VIDEO

A paratrooper from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade is seen in the footage eliminating two occupiers hiding in ruined houses.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier engaged in a fierce firefight with the occupiers and single-handedly killed them both.

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The soldiers also reported that one of the eliminated invaders was the commander of the group.

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