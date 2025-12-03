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Paratrooper from 82nd Brigade eliminated two occupiers in firefight, one of whom was group commander. VIDEO
A paratrooper from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade is seen in the footage eliminating two occupiers hiding in ruined houses.
According to Censor.NET, the soldier engaged in a fierce firefight with the occupiers and single-handedly killed them both.
The soldiers also reported that one of the eliminated invaders was the commander of the group.
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