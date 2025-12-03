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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Paratrooper from 82nd Brigade eliminated two occupiers in firefight, one of whom was group commander. VIDEO

A paratrooper from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade is seen in the footage eliminating two occupiers hiding in ruined houses.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier engaged in a fierce firefight with the occupiers and single-handedly killed them both.

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The soldiers also reported that one of the eliminated invaders was the commander of the group.

See more: Three civilians killed and three wounded: consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (12026) elimination (7471) 82nd Air Assault Brigade (53)
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