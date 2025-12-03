Ruscist props his head against trench wall and awaits strike: 46th Brigade drones eliminate him. VIDEO

While flying over their area of responsibility, Ukrainian defenders killed four occupiers and their dugout using kamikaze drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, the soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of the strike on Russian troops on their Telegram channel.

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The footage shows one Russian soldier with his face pressed against a trench wall, waiting to be hit by a Ukrainian drone, while another hides under a tree, where he is taken out.

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