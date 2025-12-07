67th SMB announced liberation of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk region: village has been cleared of occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 67th Mechanised Brigade liberated the village of Tykhe in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press centre.

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The enemy announced the occupation of Tykhe and Vidradne

As noted, on 21 November, the occupiers published a video on their resources showing Russian soldiers waving their flags in the Oleksandrivka direction and announcing the occupation of the settlements of Tykhe and Vidradne (Pokrovska community, Synelnykivskyi district) by the terrorist "East Group".

Watch more: Under Ukrainian flag again: 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade liberated Sukhetske in Donetsk region and defeated more than 60 occupiers. VIDEO

Defence forces drove the enemy out of Tykhe

According to the 67th Brigade, as a result of coordinated and precise actions, competent planning and courageous implementation, the fighters of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade drove the enemy out of Tykhe and cleared the village of occupiers.

"We officially declare that as of 6 December 2025, the village of Tykhe is under the control of soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the brigade added.

Watch more: Soldiers of 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked enemy dugouts with kamikaze drones and eliminated group of occupants.. VIDEO