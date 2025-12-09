"Minus 20. You shot them all": elimination of occupiers by fighters of 132nd Battalion of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO
The combat operation of the CG132 group of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Airborne Forces of Ukraine ended with the elimination of the occupiers in a firefight in the area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters engaged Russian infantry located in an industrial area.
In the last frames, a Ukrainian paratrooper asks the only invader who remained alive:
"How many people came in here?"
Russian soldier:
"Minus 20. They're all dead, lads. You shot them all."
"Working on the front lines, Ukrainian scouts detect, record, and destroy the enemy, ensuring superiority on the battlefield and paving the way for further actions by the Airborne Forces," according to comments under the video.
- By the way, the Third Assault Brigade's reconnaissance unit cleared the "jungle" in the Luhansk region.
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