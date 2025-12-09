Artillerymen of 63rd Brigade hit Russian soldier with shell from distance of 12 km in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, the artillery unit of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade demonstrated exceptional accuracy. A shell fired from a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer flew 12 kilometres and hit a Russian soldier moving along a tree line.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the direct hit of an artillery shell on a Russian infantryman has been published on social media.

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