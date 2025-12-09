Southern Defence Forces shot down 13 enemy UAVs: "Molniya" and "Supercam" drones destroyed. VIDEO
The Southern Defence Forces reported the successful destruction of another group of Russian drones that were attempting to conduct reconnaissance and attack Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, 13 enemy UAVs were shot down in the sky over the southern direction.
Air defence results:
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12 "Molniya" drones
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1 Supercam drone
Ukrainian units continue to effectively counter Russian air assets, making it difficult for the enemy to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire.
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