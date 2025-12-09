Southern Defence Forces shot down 13 enemy UAVs: "Molniya" and "Supercam" drones destroyed. VIDEO

The Southern Defence Forces reported the successful destruction of another group of Russian drones that were attempting to conduct reconnaissance and attack Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, 13 enemy UAVs were shot down in the sky over the southern direction.

Air defence results:

12 "Molniya" drones

1 Supercam drone

Ukrainian units continue to effectively counter Russian air assets, making it difficult for the enemy to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire.

Watch more: Russia claims to have shot down more than 120 Ukrainian drones overnight: Energozapchast plant in Cheboksary likely attacked. VIDEO

Watch more: Minus four "Molniya" drones, three "Gerberas", two "Lancets", two "Zala" UAVs and two "Supercam" drones: combat work by anti-aircraft drone operators of 5th SAB. VIDEO