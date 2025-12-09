Russia claims to have shot down more than 120 Ukrainian drones overnight: Energozapchast plant in Cheboksary likely attacked. VIDEO

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, Russian air defence forces allegedly shot down more than 120 Ukrainian drones in various regions last night, including Crimea, Belgorod, Ryazan and other areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian Telegram channels.

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According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the largest number of drones were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region – 49.

Also, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence, another 22 drones were allegedly destroyed over occupied Crimea.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 10 UAVs were shot down over the Ryazan region, 9 over the Voronezh region, 8 over the Caspian Sea, 5 over the Rostov region and Kalmykia, 4 over the Nizhny Novgorod region, 3 over the Lipetsk region, 2 over the Kursk region and Krasnodar Krai, and 1 over the Bryansk and Tula regions of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery and factory manufacturing shell casings in Alchevsk have been hit, - General Staff.

Attack on Cheboksary

On the morning of 9 December, air defence systems were activated in Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic). Drones likely attacked the "Energozapchast" plant.

According to the head of the region, Oleg Nikolaev, debris from the UAV fell on a residential high-rise building. Traffic has been blocked on several streets in the city.

Cheboksary Airport has temporarily restricted arrivals and departures.

What is known about the "Energozapchast" plant

The joint-stock company "Cheboksary Research and Experimental Plant 'Energozapchast' is a manufacturer of electrical equipment and spare parts, focused primarily on the energy sector.

Main areas of activity:

Spare parts for high-voltage equipment;

Transformer equipment;

Products for hydro generators.

Watch more: Madyar showed footage of damage to Ryazan Oil Refinery and Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant. VIDEO