Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Madyar Brovdi published footage of the destruction of the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia and the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region by the Defence Forces.

Madyar posted the video on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on the Ryazan Oil Refinery

"The Ryazan oil refinery (Ryazan, Russian Federation) was once again set alight by the Birds of the 1st Separate SBU Centre, the 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Brigade, Madyar's Birds and colleagues from the Defence Intelligence," Madyar said.

Damage to the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant

"The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, TOT — that scab manufactures shell casings for the occupying army. The UAVs of the 1st OCC USF (transformed 14th regiment) pecked at it," wrote the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery and factory manufacturing shell casings in Alchevsk have been hit, - General Staff.

What preceded it?

We will remind you that the day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 6 December 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the infrastructure of the Ryazan oil refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Chemical plant of Russian defence industry struck in Stavropol Krai – General Staff