"One shot himself, two waited for strike drone": Madyar’s Birds eliminate 3 occupiers in ditch. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade have eliminated three occupiers in an anti-tank trench.

As Censor.NET reports, a strike UAV first delivered an initial hit, after which one of the invaders immediately grabbed his rifle and shot himself.

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The shot blew the Russian soldier’s head apart.

With a second strike, Ukrainian fighters finished off the remaining occupiers, who made no attempt to escape and were waiting in the trench to be hit.

The brigade posted the video on its Telegram channel.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

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