Paratroopers and drone operators of 82nd SAAB repel enemy assault in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade (SAAB) of the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came to the aid of their infantry comrades in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, prior to this, the fighters eliminated several Russian infantrymen with small arms and set up an ambush at one of the positions.

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The occupiers attempted to storm the building where the Ukrainian paratroopers were positioned. Drone operators came to their aid, quickly and skilfully eliminating the invaders.

The footage shows drones striking the enemy one after another, leaving them no chance to escape or hide.

As a result of the brigade’s coordinated actions, the assault was successfully repelled.

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds drone chased down invader fleeing to his hideout. VIDEO

Earlier, it was also reported that a paratrooper from the 82nd Brigade eliminated two occupiers in a firefight, one of whom was the group commander.

Watch more: Drones of 68th Dovbush’s Hornets Brigade eliminate "flag-bearer" occupier in middle of road. VIDEO