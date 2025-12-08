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Madyar’s Birds drone chased down invader fleeing to his hideout. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 414th Madyar’s Birds Brigade eliminated an occupier who tried to escape from a Ukrainian UAV.
According to Censor.NET, while flying over their area of responsibility, the fighters caught up with and struck the ruscist, who had begun to flee unarmed to his hiding place.
While the invader was on the move, Ukrainian soldiers hit him in the leg with the drone.
As a result of the hit, the Russian infantryman was killed on the spot.
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