Pilots of 3rd Army Corps destroy vehicle with Russian infantry in single drone strike. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Third Army Corps of the FATUM unit of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade hit an enemy vehicle while it was moving, with Russian infantry inside.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian FPV drones struck the occupiers' equipment and shelters in the Lyman direction of the Donetsk region.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

a D-30 howitzer;

a mortar;

a motorcycle;

antenna;

a Type-30 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The footage also shows six occupiers being taken out, as well as two enemy shelters with Russian assault troops.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,181,680 people (+810 per day), 11,403 tanks, 34,917 artillery systems, 23,689 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, it was reported that a drone of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck the occupiers right at the entrance to their shelter.

Watch more: Two direct hits on Russian IFV with occupier assault troops. VIDEO