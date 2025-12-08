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Pilots of 3rd Army Corps destroy vehicle with Russian infantry in single drone strike. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Third Army Corps of the FATUM unit of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade hit an enemy vehicle while it was moving, with Russian infantry inside.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian FPV drones struck the occupiers' equipment and shelters in the Lyman direction of the Donetsk region.
In particular, the following were destroyed:
- a D-30 howitzer;
- a mortar;
- a motorcycle;
- antenna;
- a Type-30 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).
The footage also shows six occupiers being taken out, as well as two enemy shelters with Russian assault troops.
Earlier, it was reported that a drone of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck the occupiers right at the entrance to their shelter.
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