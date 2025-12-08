Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,181,680 people (+810 per day), 11,403 tanks, 34,917 artillery systems, 23,689 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,181,680 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 8 December 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,181,680 (+810) individuals

tanks – 11,403 (+2) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,689 (+1) units

artillery systems – 34,917 (+10) units

MLRS – 1,562 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,253 (+0) units

aircraft – 431 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 88,457 (+530) units

cruise missiles – 4,058 (+4) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit.

automotive equipment and tankers – 69,182 (+47) units

special equipment – 4,018 (+3) units

Watch more: Soldiers of 30th Brigade repelled assault by occupiers during thick fog. VIDEO

Destruction of Russian military equipment in Ukraine

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian military forces have been actively destroying Russian military equipment, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery systems, infantry fighting vehicles, military trucks and other means of warfare. This has been achieved through a combination of factors: high-precision weapons, modern reconnaissance systems, drones and artillery.

According to Ukrainian and Western sources, the Russian equipment suffering the most losses are T-72 and T-90 tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, "Grad" and "Uragan" MLRS, and infantry fighting vehicles. The destruction of Russian ammunition and fuel depots also plays a significant role, further paralysing the enemy's combat operations.

The use of drones, reconnaissance aircraft and modern anti-tank systems such as Javelin and NLAW allows the Ukrainian military to hit targets at long range with high accuracy. This makes Russian equipment more vulnerable even when moving in columns or deploying in positions.

Thus, the systematic destruction of military equipment is a key factor in deterring Russia's offensive operations and strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed tank and shelters of occupiers in Kursk direction. VIDEO