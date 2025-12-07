Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed tank and shelters of occupiers in Kursk direction. VIDEO
Border guards piloting "Steel Border" drones destroyed enemy equipment and shelters in the Kursk direction during sorties.
According to Censor.NET, a camouflaged tank was hit and destroyed, and a Vampire UAV smashed an enemy hideout.
The video also shows Ukrainian FPV drones striking an antenna, an ammunition depot, and two more enemy shelters.
Incidentally, border guards destroyed four shelters, five vehicles and a large-calibre DShK machine gun.
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