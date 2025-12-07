Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed tank and shelters of occupiers in Kursk direction. VIDEO

Border guards piloting "Steel Border" drones destroyed enemy equipment and shelters in the Kursk direction during sorties.

According to Censor.NET, a camouflaged tank was hit and destroyed, and a Vampire UAV smashed an enemy hideout.

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The video also shows Ukrainian FPV drones striking an antenna, an ammunition depot, and two more enemy shelters.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,180,870 people (+1,080 per day), 11,401 tanks, 34,907 artillery systems, 23,688 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Incidentally, border guards destroyed four shelters, five vehicles and a large-calibre DShK machine gun.