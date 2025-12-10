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Ukrainian drone operators from 54th Mechanised Brigade fried occupier in Siverskyi direction. VIDEO
In the Siverskyi direction, fighters from the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed footage of the occupiers being struck by a strike drone.
According to Censor.NET, a sleeping Russian soldier near a ruined building was hit by a Ukrainian drone and killed.
In the video, the occupier tries to cover himself with his hands from the explosion, but to no avail.
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