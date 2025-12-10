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Foreign Defence Forces volunteer fighter eliminates ruscists after clearing building in Stepnohirsk. VIDEO
A foreign volunteer fighting on Ukraine’s side finishes off Russian assault troops with small-arms fire after the area has been cleared.
As Censor.NET reports, the enemy had been concentrating in one of the apartment blocks in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia oblast, and was eliminated during one of the Defence Forces’ special operations.
As a result of the fierce battle, the footage shows a fighter of the International Legion delivering finishing shots at Russian soldiers engulfed in flames.
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