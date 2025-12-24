In Kyiv, coffee shop employee showed robber with gun door: "Give me the cash!" "Get out of here. What’s not clear to you?". VIDEO

A brazen attack on a coffee shop employee took place in Kyiv. A 20-year-old man in a state of alcohol intoxication entered the establishment, took out a gun and began demanding money from the cash register.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the employee refused to comply with the attacker's demands. The man then tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by passers-by, who quickly called the police.

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The perpetrator was detained. He faces up to 15 years in prison for his actions in accordance with current legislation.

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