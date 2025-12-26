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News Video Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
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In occupied Donetsk, man started shooting with automatic weapon in supermarket. VIDEO

An armed incident occurred in a public place in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows an unknown person opening fire with an automatic weapon in a supermarket. 

See more: Drones attacking occupied Donetsk en masse: explosions heard, power outages occur. VIDEO+PHOTO

Watch more: SOF drone attack on "shahed" warehouse in occupied Donetsk: over 90% of UAVs reached their target. VIDEO

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Donetsk (627) shooting (446) Donetsk region (5967) Donetskyy district (60)
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