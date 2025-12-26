In occupied Donetsk, man started shooting with automatic weapon in supermarket. VIDEO
An armed incident occurred in a public place in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows an unknown person opening fire with an automatic weapon in a supermarket.
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