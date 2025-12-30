Tymofii Soloviov’s story: how childhood passion turned into defense manufacturing. VIDEO
At the age of 13, he began building his own aircraft and writing computer programs, and by 16 he became an individual entrepreneur.
After Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Tymofii Soloviov founded and headed the production of combat drones used by Ukraine’s defenders.
Censor.NET reports that this is discussed in a new episode of the "Zakhyst" ("Defence") program.
Thanks to his business’s rapid growth and his contribution to the country’s defense capability, he was included in the list of the youngest entrepreneurs in Forbes Ukraine’s ranking.
Soloviov’s story is an example of how technological knowledge, entrepreneurial thinking, and responsibility can become an important factor in the fight for Ukraine’s security.
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