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Occupiers whine about 10 eliminated fellow soldiers along with equipment after strike by Defence Forces. VIDEO
In the published footage, a Russian soldier whines and films his dead comrades in the middle of the road.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers struck a convoy of occupiers' vehicles, destroying cars, buggies, and quad bikes.
In the video, one of the invaders confirms the losses - according to him, 10 comrades were killed as a result of the strike and detonation of equipment.
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