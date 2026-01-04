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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Occupiers whine about 10 eliminated fellow soldiers along with equipment after strike by Defence Forces. VIDEO

In the published footage, a Russian soldier whines and films his dead comrades in the middle of the road.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers struck a convoy of occupiers' vehicles, destroying cars, buggies, and quad bikes.

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In the video, one of the invaders confirms the losses - according to him, 10 comrades were killed as a result of the strike and detonation of equipment.

Watch more: Minus 14 Russian attack aircraft: drones of 92nd Brigade fried Russians. VIDEO

See also on Censor.NET: Minus 14 Russian attack aircraft: drones of the 92nd Brigade fried the Russians. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12191) elimination (7621) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3720)
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