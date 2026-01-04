Occupiers whine about 10 eliminated fellow soldiers along with equipment after strike by Defence Forces. VIDEO

In the published footage, a Russian soldier whines and films his dead comrades in the middle of the road.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers struck a convoy of occupiers' vehicles, destroying cars, buggies, and quad bikes.

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In the video, one of the invaders confirms the losses - according to him, 10 comrades were killed as a result of the strike and detonation of equipment.

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