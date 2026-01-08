Foreign national was detained in Kyiv with 4 kg of cocaine worth 35 million hryvnias. VIDEO

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a foreign citizen who was transporting a large batch of drugs for further sale.

As Censor.NET reports, the 37-year-old man was stopped on one of the streets of the capital during an inspection of a minibus. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found about 4 kilograms of cocaine hidden in boxes from household goods.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the seized narcotic drug on the "black market" is about 35 million hryvnias. The investigation is establishing cocaine supply channels and possible accomplices of the detained man.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The man has now been notified of suspicion. Under the article he is charged with, he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: State Bureau of Investigation has dismantled transnational cocaine supply channel to Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

See more: Cannabis worth 2 million hryvnias seized: law enforcement officers detained drug dealer in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS