Sky Hawks border guards destroyed two antennas, mortar and 13 enemy shelters. VIDEO

The Kharkiv detachment of the strike UAV company "Sky Hawks" carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on enemy equipment in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, border guards destroyed six vehicles, two communication antennas, and a mortar belonging to the occupiers.

The defenders also hit 13 Russian shelters, got behind enemy lines, and took out three invaders while moving through a forest belt.

The soldiers published footage of their combat missions on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.