Service members of the UAV Systems Coordination Center of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated or wounded 471 Russian occupiers between January 10 and 20.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

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Over this period, the following were also destroyed or damaged:

13 units of armored vehicles and artillery systems;

54 trucks and passenger cars;

31 quad bikes and motorcycles;

5 ground-based robotic systems;

320 enemy shelters.

Major Ihor Bohdan, head of the UAV systems directorate of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, noted that the center’s work ensures unified standards for the employment of UAV units, continuous data exchange, and joint analytics. According to him, this form of command and control of UAV systems in a defensive or offensive sector is currently the most appropriate.

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