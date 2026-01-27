Ruscists in Hrabovske, Sumy region, kill two civilians trying to leave occupation with drones

On January 27, Russian invaders deliberately killed two civilians using FPV drones near the temporarily occupied village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region. A man and a woman were trying to evacuate to a safe place on a sled.

The 14th Army Corps reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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It should be noted that earlier, a video of the Russian war crime in the Sumy region was published by TSN journalist Yuliia Kyriienko.

What is known?

According to the corps, the civilians’ route was known to Ukrainian servicemembers who were coordinating their evacuation.

"Russian FPV drone operators knowingly and deliberately attacked unarmed civilians. The first strike hit the woman, killing her instantly. The second strike hit the wounded man who was next to the woman’s body," the post reads.

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The corps stressed that Ukrainian defenders recorded this war crime on video: it shows there were no military objects or personnel in the area hit. The video also shows that the civilians were not wearing military uniforms, were moving slowly, and were using a sled to transport their belongings.

Other war crimes committed by the Russians

The actions of the occupiers bear all the hallmarks of the deliberate killing of civilians, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

"This case is not isolated. The systematic use of FPV drones and other means of attack against civilians trying to leave occupied territories has become part of Russia’s tactics in the Sumy direction in 2025–2026," the corps noted.

The military therefore, called on international organizations to document this war crime, urgently investigate it, and bring those responsible to justice.

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