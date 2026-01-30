Devout occupier drops to his knees before Ukrainian drone, crosses himself and begs for his life
In the Kupiansk direction, where fierce fighting continues, unusual behavior by a Russian invader has been recorded. As Censor.NET reports, a video filmed by a Ukrainian reconnaissance UAV has appeared online, showing an occupier trying to enter into a "dialogue" with the equipment.
Noticing that the drone was hovering directly above him, the Russian soldier did not try to flee or open fire. Instead, he chose a tactic of repentance.
Details of the incident:
- Location: the Kupiansk direction of the front, Kharkiv region.
- Actions of the occupier: The Russian serviceman knelt in the middle of a field, began repeatedly making the sign of the cross and clasping his hands in a prayer gesture, addressing the drone operator.
- Context: The video shows the invader in a desperate situation, realizing he has been spotted and is in the crosshairs.
Usually in such situations, operators can drop a note with instructions for surrender, if the combat situation allows and there are resources available to escort the captive.
"The Kupiansk direction of the front, Kharkiv region. A Russian occupier is trying to beg the drone operator for mercy. His further fate is currently unknown," the caption to the video says.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password