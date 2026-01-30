Devout occupier drops to his knees before Ukrainian drone, crosses himself and begs for his life

In the Kupiansk direction, where fierce fighting continues, unusual behavior by a Russian invader has been recorded. As Censor.NET reports, a video filmed by a Ukrainian reconnaissance UAV has appeared online, showing an occupier trying to enter into a "dialogue" with the equipment.

Noticing that the drone was hovering directly above him, the Russian soldier did not try to flee or open fire. Instead, he chose a tactic of repentance.

Details of the incident:

Location: the Kupiansk direction of the front, Kharkiv region.

the Kupiansk direction of the front, Kharkiv region. Actions of the occupier: The Russian serviceman knelt in the middle of a field, began repeatedly making the sign of the cross and clasping his hands in a prayer gesture, addressing the drone operator.

The Russian serviceman knelt in the middle of a field, began repeatedly making the sign of the cross and clasping his hands in a prayer gesture, addressing the drone operator. Context: The video shows the invader in a desperate situation, realizing he has been spotted and is in the crosshairs.

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Usually in such situations, operators can drop a note with instructions for surrender, if the combat situation allows and there are resources available to escort the captive.

"The Kupiansk direction of the front, Kharkiv region. A Russian occupier is trying to beg the drone operator for mercy. His further fate is currently unknown," the caption to the video says.

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