FPV drone of 79th Brigade of Air Assault Forces caught up with and shot down occupiers’ "Molniya" in Pokrovsk direction

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian FPV drone chasing a Russian Molniya in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the 79th Brigade of the Air Assault Forces carried out skilful combat operations in Ukrainian airspace and shot down an enemy UAV.

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In the final frames, the FPV hits the tail section of the enemy drone and tears it apart.

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