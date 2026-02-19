Occupiers shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region: 5 people were wounded. VIDEO

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksander Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Beryslav, Komyshany, Osokorivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Kizomys, Darivka, Novovorontsovka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvove, Novokairy, Novotiahynka, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Veletenske, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging 7 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a private enterprise, a minibus, and private cars.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Yesterday, one person was evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

Shelling of Kherson

Early in the morning, Russian troops shelled the central district of Kherson. Enemy attacks destroyed a private enterprise and shops, and damaged a truck. Fortunately, no one was injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, dozens of houses and cars damaged. PHOTO