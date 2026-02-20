Lasar’s Group aerial reconnaissance bombed parking area with seven Russian APCs in occupied Luhansk region. VIDEO

Strike UAV operators of the Lasar’s Group of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 13 pieces of enemy equipment behind enemy lines in the Luhansk region, including a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and three 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery systems.

As reported by Censor.NET, the unit said this on Facebook.

Thanks to the skill of the operators of a heavy hexacopter, which the invaders panic-strickenly call "Baba Yaga," the enemy lost an entire unit of armoured personnel carriers in one night.

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Chronicle of destruction:

Reconnaissance find: Aerial reconnaissance detected a hidden vehicle parking lot in the rear area of Luhansk region. The occupiers concentrated seven armoured personnel carriers (APCs) in one place, hoping for their remoteness from the front line.

Night raid: With the onset of darkness, a heavy drone bomber went on the hunt. The video shows a series of accurate drops of powerful ammunition directly onto the roofs of enemy vehicles.

Result: Thanks to the large carrying capacity of the "Baba Yaga", the drone was able to cover the entire parking lot. Most of the vehicles caught fire after the first hits, which led to the complete destruction of the equipment.

Ukrainian troops delivered precise strikes on: 2S7 Pion — 3 units, TOS-1A Solntsepyok — 1 unit, TZM-T — 1 unit, command vehicle — 1 unit, and armoured combat vehicles — 7 units.

Read more: Control points, warehouses and areas of concentration of Russians in occupied territories were hit, - General Staff