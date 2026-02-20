Control points, warehouses and areas of concentration of Russians in occupied territories were hit, - General Staff

As part of systematic and planned measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to deliver precision strikes on critical enemy targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region

Several targets were hit in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the following were struck:

UAV control center in the Zlatopole area,

warehouse for material and technical resources (Bogdanivka settlement),

The occupiers' repair base in the Rozyvka area.

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Ukrainian soldiers also struck the area where enemy forces were concentrated near Stepnohirsk.

TOT of the Kherson Region

In the Liubymivka area and on the Tendrivska Spit, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, a command and observation post and a concentration of the aggressor's forces were hit.

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TOT Crimea and the Luhansk region

The Defense Forces also struck two warehouses containing material and technical resources:

one - in the Lobanov area (TOT Crimea),

Another one is in the Mozhnyakivka area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

The General Staff notes that enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.

Read: Enemy Ka-27 helicopter and three UAV control points destroyed, - General Staff

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to methodically exhaust the aggressor's combat capabilities and destroy its military potential," the statement said.