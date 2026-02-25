From 5 km per day to 12 km: Construction of anti-drone nets in border areas has been accelerated, - Fedorov. VIDEO

In border areas, the construction of anti-drone nets to protect against enemy UAVs has been accelerated.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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From 5 km per day in January to 12 km in February

It is noted that near the front line, Russia is using drones as a tool of terror against civilian vehicles, rescuers and repair crews.

"On the instructions of the President, we are strengthening the protection of frontline territories and accelerating the construction of anti-drone nets. The focus is on roads that ensure uninterrupted logistics and the functioning of communities near the line of combat," the minister said.

According to Fedorov, an additional ₴1.6 billion has been allocated from the budget for anti-drone nets. In February, despite difficult weather conditions, an additional 125 km of roads were covered and 55 km of structures were restored.

Read more: Poland to sign deal by end of January to build "anti-drone wall" – media

It is reported that in just one month, the speed increased from 5 km per day in January to 12 km in February. This significantly improved the safety of military movements and ensured the stable operation of frontline communities.

In March, it is planned to close 20 km of roads per day. By the end of the year, there are plans to install another 4,000 km of anti-drone protection on motorways.

Construction of fortifications

Fedorov said that the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions is being accelerated in parallel to ensure the stability of the defence and effective counteraction to the enemy's offensive actions.