Heraskevych spoke in Rada: I call for Bubka to be stripped of title of Hero of Ukraine and sanctions to be imposed

During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevich called for Serhii Bubka to be stripped of his title of Hero of Ukraine and for sanctions to be imposed against him.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"A rather important story is the cleansing of Ukraine. We have several representatives from Ukraine who are members of the IOC. I am referring to Mr. Bubka, who still holds the title of Hero of Ukraine. In fact, I am ashamed that he holds this title; he should not have it.

This individual is systematically destroying Ukraine, trading with the occupiers, and allowing Russian flags in the organizations he heads. This man is truly playing into Russia's hands. It is unacceptable that he holds the title of Hero of Ukraine, which is now most often awarded posthumously. We must also fight against this, so I urge you to help ensure that Bubka is stripped of this award by imposing sanctions against him," said Heraskevych.

The story of disqualification at the 2026 Games

Earlier, Geraskevich was disqualified before his first race at the 2026 Olympic Games. The reason was the athlete's intention to participate in the "Memorial Race."

The day before, the IOC banned the use of this piece of equipment. If he broke the rules, the Ukrainian athlete could have been disqualified.

The situation caused a stir in the sporting world.

Read more: Pavel criticised IOC for disqualifying Heraskevych: "I don’t think it’s fair decision"