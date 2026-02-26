Military should not get too involved in politics, and politicians - in military affairs, - Pivnenko

Commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko believes that after the war ends, only Ukraine's own strength will protect it from another invasion.

He said this in an interview with Anna Maksymchuk, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"All wars end. And this war will end. But it will end with a political decision. I believe there must be a balance between politics and the military. So that they don't get too involved in military matters and, conversely, so that the military doesn't get too involved in politics," Pivnenko said.

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What will happen after the war?

"We have already worked on this, it has already happened. There were ATO, JFO, stabilisation measures. It will be the same here, stabilisation measures, the police, the National Guard and the Security Service will be working. The armed forces – whether they will be withdrawn or not, this is already subject to agreement. We know what stabilisation measures are, and we are ready to stop the enemy if they decide to do something bad," added the commander.

Pivnenko is convinced that one should not trust the "signatures" on documents.

"We must be strong. No one messes with the strong. If we have the means to defend ourselves, know how to defend ourselves, and are all professionals, then no one will want to mess with us, because this war will cost them dearly," he concluded.

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