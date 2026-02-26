Poland’s Prosecutor General moved to tears while recounting hosting Ukrainian refugees at home. VIDEO

Ukrainians must remain strong in the fight against Russian aggression, and the Polish justice system will combat hate speech in Poland and prosecute Russian war criminals.

This was stated by Poland’s Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek. He emphasized that his country will steadfastly stand on Ukraine’s side, Censor.NET reports.

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Żurek shared memories of hosting Ukrainian refugees in his home during the first days after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"Four years ago, Ukrainian women with children appeared in my home. We slept on the floor and put them in our beds because they were our guests," the Prosecutor General said with tears in his eyes.

"We are with you and will do everything to ensure that Ukraine withstands," Żurek assured.

Read more: Nawrocki on Ukrainian refugees in Poland: "I’m very glad. Ukrainians have found home here"