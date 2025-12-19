Nawrocki on Ukrainian refugees in Poland: "I’m very glad. Ukrainians have found home here"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki commented on his attitude toward Ukrainian refugees and their contribution to Poland’s economy.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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Asked by journalists about Ukrainians’ role in Poland’s economy, Nawrocki said he was glad that migrants from Ukraine had been able to integrate into Polish society. "I am very glad that migrants who came from Ukraine, Ukrainians living in Poland, have found a home here," he said.

The Polish president also said Warsaw’s support for Ukraine amounted to 4.1% of the country’s gross domestic product, roughly EUR 25 billion in monetary terms.

Read more: Almost 100,000 men aged 18 to 22 have left Ukraine in last two months, - Telegraph

Nawrocki also stressed that Poland protects the rights of all national minorities. He said the current system enables them to develop and integrate into society.

"We have a minority protection system that allows them to develop. I believe this is proof of Poland’s openness, which has taken in more than one million Ukrainians since 2022," he said.

Read more: Latvia to cut support for Ukrainian refugees from 2026

Background

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Nawrocki for the first time. VIDEO