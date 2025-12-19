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News Nawrocki–Zelenskyy meeting
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Zelenskyy met with Nawrocki for the first time. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish leader Karol Nawrocki.

This was reported by Clash Report, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This is the first meeting between the Ukrainian president and his Polish counterpart.

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy had arrived in Poland on a visit.

Read: Warsaw doubts Ukraine will join EU by 2027

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he was inviting and expecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw.
  • The Polish leader's office stated that Polish President Karol Nawrocki does not currently plan to visit Ukraine, but does not rule out the possibility of such a trip in the future - after Kyiv makes the "necessary decisions".
  • In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to come to Poland for a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki when he receives an invitation.
  • Poland has announced that it is working on the date of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit and his meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9273) Poland (1671) Karol Nawrocki (85)
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