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Zelenskyy met with Nawrocki for the first time. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish leader Karol Nawrocki.
This was reported by Clash Report, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
This is the first meeting between the Ukrainian president and his Polish counterpart.
Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy had arrived in Poland on a visit.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he was inviting and expecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw.
- The Polish leader's office stated that Polish President Karol Nawrocki does not currently plan to visit Ukraine, but does not rule out the possibility of such a trip in the future - after Kyiv makes the "necessary decisions".
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to come to Poland for a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki when he receives an invitation.
- Poland has announced that it is working on the date of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit and his meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
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