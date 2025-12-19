Zelenskyy met with Nawrocki for the first time. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish leader Karol Nawrocki.

This was reported by Clash Report, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This is the first meeting between the Ukrainian president and his Polish counterpart.

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy had arrived in Poland on a visit.

Read: Warsaw doubts Ukraine will join EU by 2027

What preceded it?